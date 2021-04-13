Hawaiian Electric warning customers to beware of scammers tricking victims into using prepaid cards

Hawaiian Electric Company is moving crews and equipment where needed as Hurricane Douglas approaches the islands, and urges customers to prepare for storm – related power outages.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is warning its customers to beware of thieves using new tricks to get potential victims into using prepaid cards.

While the volume of scam reports has not spiked, HECO wants to raise awareness of this new trick.

On Tuesday, April 13, HECO announced that scammers are pretending to be their workers and threatening to disconnect customers’ electric service unless “overdue” bills are cleared with prepaid debit cards. HECO does NOT accept prepaid debit cards.

Recently, a business paid thousands of dollars to a scammer using MoneyPak cards. On a different call, the scammer pretended to be a HECO executive as he attempted to get a customer to pay.

HECO said the scammer told a customer to purchase MoneyPak cards at a local convenience store and warned against telling the cashier that the card was being purchased to pay a utility bill. The scammer advised the customer to instead cite “personal reasons.”

Scammers have figured out that store clerks are now trained to intervene if the customer says they’re purchasing cards to pay a utility bill, HECO said. In this most recent case, the scammer warned the customer that a $50 fee would be charged if he told the clerk that the card would be used to pay a utility bill.

Calls or other forms of communication threatening immediate disconnection are scams and can be reported here.

Hawaiian Electric does NOT accept the following types of payment:

Cash App

Bitcoin

Gift cards

Prepaid debit cards

HECO customers are reminded that the moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment has been extended through May 31, 2021. Even after this date, it won’t trigger immediate disconnections.

Customers having difficulty paying their bill should submit a payment arrangement request to ensure uninterrupted service.

The infographic below outlines legitimate company collections activities.