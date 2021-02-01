Hawaiian Electric utility work to affect several portions of Kamehameha Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HECO) crews will be performing utility work along several portions of Kamehameha Highway starting Tuesday, Feb. 2.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The work is expected to affect the Punaluʻu, Kaʻaʻawa, Kahana, Kualoa and Waiāhole areas between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Utility work will continue through Friday, Feb. 5, as part of a phased upgrade to improve system reliability in Koʻolauloa.

Lane closures will affect the following areas of Kamehameha Highway:

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Mauka southbound lane near Punaluʻu Valley Road and Kahana Bay

Makai northbound lane near Kualoa Ranch

Wednesday, Feb. 3

In Kaʻaʻawa, the mauka southbound lane near Swanzy Beach Park and Puakenikeni

Road

Road Mauka southbound lane near Kualoa Ranch

Thursday, Feb. 4

Mauka southbound lane near Pats at Punaluʻu and Kualoa Ranch

In Kaʻaʻawa, the mauka southbound lane near Swanzy Beach Park

Friday, Feb. 5

Mauka southbound lane near Kahana Bay and Kualoa Ranch

Makai northbound lane near Waiāhole Valley Road

Traffic signs, cones and parking barricades will mark the work zones, says HECO.

Flagmen and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic.