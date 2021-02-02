Hawaiian Electric utility work in Makiki to affect traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric crews will be upgrading equipment in Makiki. The work is expected to affect traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 5.

HECO says Thursday’s work will be on Pensacola Street and require the closure of two far-right southbound lanes between Kīnaʻu and South Beretania streets. Friday’s installation will be done on Kīnaʻu Street.

On Friday, installation work will take place on Kīnaʻu before the intersection with Ward Avenue. The work requires closure of the two far-right eastbound lanes of Kīnaʻu Street near the intersection with Ward.

Traffic cones and barricades will mark the work zones and restricted parking areas, and special

duty police and flagmen will maintain the safety zone and direct traffic. Motorists should drive

with caution when approaching and passing the area.