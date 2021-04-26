Hawaiian Electric selected to develop microgrid map on Oahu to advance clean energy solutions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric has been selected to help identify areas on Oahu that are optimal for developing microgrids in order to advance clean energy solutions.

The microgrid mapping is one of 11 initiatives selected as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s inaugural Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project (ETIPP).

Microgrids would work well in areas that are prone to prolonged outages during weather events or with clusters of customers.

Hawaiian Electric hopes to reduce initial barriers with a map that takes accounts for the practical viability of microgrid development. The map would also allow developers to contact potential participants to apply for the development of a specific microgrid.

The project will last approximately 12 to 18 months.