Hawaiian Electric stresses fruit-picking safety near power lines after Wahiawā injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials at Hawaiian Electric (HECO) are reminding the public not to pick fruit near power lines as Hawaii heads into the mango season.

HECO says a man in Wahiawā was injured during the week of Monday, May 17, when his metal fruit picker touched a power line.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

HECO says to always look up and around before picking fruit to avoid the risk of injuries.

A tree can become energized if any part of it is touching a power line, according to HECO officials.

Electricians advise keeping body parts and any ladders or tools at least 10 feet away from power lines.

HECO says there have been zero to two injuries or deaths per year due to someone touching electrical equipment since 2014.

Officials advise anyone who sees an object caught in a power line to assume the line is energized and call HECO’s trouble line for the following areas: