HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Hawaiian Electric Company, the number of Hawaiian Electric grids rose to nearly 97,000 last year.

HECO said this was fueled by customer incentives and an extension of federal tax credits for solar and rising electricity rates.

By the end of 2022, there were 4,408 more solar systems.

According to HECO, 22 percent of its residential customers have rooftop solar and 35 percent of customers in single-family homes have solar.

According to statistics, Hawaii has one of the highest rates of solar rooftops in the nation.

With this 4.8 percent rise, HECO said that their Battery Bonus program, which pays a one-time cash incentive and monthly bill credits to those who add energy storage to existing or new rooftop solar systems, is available to Maui customers.

“This likely helped convince some customers who may have been putting off adding solar until now,” said Kaiulani Shinsato, Hawaiian Electric Customer Energy Resources co-director. “In addition, higher electric rates and an extension of the federal tax credits helped drive demand for solar.”