HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric reported that approximately 11,356 customers were without power in parts of Hilo due to an independent power producer going offline temporarily.

HECO reported the outage at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 22.

The independent power producer that went offline is Hamakua Energy Partners. Crews are responding.

At 1:45 p.m. HECO reported that power was restored to all customers.

To report an outage on the Big Island, call 808-969-6666.