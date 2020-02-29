Hawaiian Electric replaces utility poles along Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric will be replacing utility poles along Kamehameha Highway from Punaluu through Waikane.
Traffic will be contraflowed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Give yourself some extra travel time if you need to drive through.
