Hawaiian Electric replaces utility poles along Kamehameha Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric will be replacing utility poles along Kamehameha Highway from Punaluu through Waikane.

Traffic will be contraflowed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Give yourself some extra travel time if you need to drive through.

