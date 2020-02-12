Hawaiian Electric pole replacement work to close portion of Sand Island Access Road on Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Feb. 12, Hawaiian Electric crews will be replacing wooden poles with new steel poles and related power line equipment along Sand Island Access Road.

The new infrastructure will support the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation – Harbors Division Kapālama Container Terminal yard and the HDOT – Highways Division Weigh Station projects.

The work will require closing the right lane of Sand Island Access Road heading toward Nimitz Highway between Bascule Bridge and Road #2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bike lane and pedestrian sidewalk in the work zone also will be closed for the safety of the public.