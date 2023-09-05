HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said it will not disconnect service for Maui Residents struggling financially as a result of the wildfires.

The company said, service disconnects will be suspended through at least Oct. 17, by order of the public utilities commission.

This applies to both residential and commercials customers.

Hawaiian Electric said anyone struggling to pay their bill should call them to discuss payment options.

The number to call is 808-871-9777.