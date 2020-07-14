Hawaiian Electric Company pursues electric bus use

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company wants to speed up the use of electric buses for public, private and school bus fleets.

The company is asking the Public Utilities Commission to approve an eBus pilot project.

This would allow HECO to install, own and maintain infrastructure for eBus charging stations.

The bus fleet operator would pay HECO for electricity use.

HECO estimates as many as 10 sites on Oahu, Maui and the Big Island could be used as charging sites.

