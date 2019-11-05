Hawaiian Electric Companies conduct drone surveys for wildfire mitigation planning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Companies will do drone surveys to identify areas vulnerable to wildfire, and determine the best

course of action to protect the public, as well as electrical infrastructure.

Drone, or unmanned aircraft system, surveys will be conducted in November and December in East Oahu, West Maui and Maalaea.

Future surveys are being planned for Kau on Hawaii Island.

These aerial inspections are part of the companies’ proactive assessment and management of vegetation near their electrical infrastructure, especially in drought-prone or dry brush areas.

Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light earlier this year evaluated the wildfire mitigation plans filed by the major utilities in California and studied Hawaiʻi fire ignition maps to determine where the greatest risks are and to provide a basis for planning.

Unlike California, many utility lines in Hawaiʻi run through tropical forests and areas that typically receive abundant rainfall. That makes it easier to concentrate on mapping drought-prone areas where sparks could ignite dry grass and brush beneath power lines.

Other resilience initiatives launched by the companies to prevent wildfires include:

• Installing heavier, insulated conductors on Maui and Oʻahu to stop lines from slapping

and sparking in areas prone to high winds. The companies are identifying more areas

where it makes sense to install these conductors.

• Installing smart switches and smart fuses to minimize sparks created when lines come

into contact with each other, and with vegetation

• Applying fire retardants on poles identified in fire hazard areas. Last month, Hawaiian

Electric tested several different fire retardants on wooden poles in a controlled burn to

determine which products will best protect the companies’ infrastructure.

• Looking into using weather sensors, cameras and thermal imagers to give more precise

locations on localized wind gusts, relative humidity and temperatures