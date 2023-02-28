HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said that around 4:50 p.m. on Feb. 28, nearly 450 customers were without power in the Ala Moana area. First responders were en route to tend to the issue at the time of occurrence.

Around 6 p.m., Hawaiian Electric said that power has been restored to the majority of customers, however, one customer will remain without power until crews finish repairs.

Hawaiian Electric also added that McLean Engineering will be inspecting utility pole attachments at homes and businesses occurring Monday to Saturday. Inspections are for documentation and inventory purposes.

Look out for marked vehicles and McLean uniforms identifying contractors. All contractors are required to carry a Hawaiian Electric contractor ID.