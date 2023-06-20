HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over on the ninth island the spotlight is on Hawaiian culture. The Western Region Native Hawaiian Convention is happening at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

KHON2.com left for Las Vegas for the first-ever continental Western Region Native Hawaiian Convention put on by Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

There are so many things going on but this is the first time it is actually being brought from home to Las Vegas. There are so many Native Hawaiians who live down the west coast, so this gives them the opportunity to visit and experience this convention rather than going back home.

However, there will be a Native Hawaiian Convention back home in November.

In Las Vegas, there are many different breakout workshops, one being hula.

So, to find out more about that workshop, KHON2.com met with Kumu Hula Vicky Holt Takamine and Executive Director of PA’I Foundation.

KHON2.com asked what does it mean that you can continue to share this for the Hawaiians who live here and not necessarily back in Hawaii?

“I think it is really important for Hawaiians to reconnect with our aina, and one way we can do that is to learn mele for our Hawaii and the people and the places that are historically important to Native Hawaiians,” said Takamine.”

You had many different people in this workshop. Was it a first time trying out the dance for anyone?

“Well, we had a few who had hula in elementary school but never really formal classes. So, it was a little challenging. I chose a mele for Liliuokalani. It was alolua,” said Takamine. “So, you do it one time on the right, one time on the left. That was the big challenge. It was short but really effective mele for beginners and challenging for astute dancers.”

KHON2.com then met with one of the attendees at the event, Caleb Sheldon.

For you being here relocating ever since high school, what does it mean that this convention comes to you rather than you having to go to it?

“The Native Hawaiian diaspora is so vast. Just in this hula workshop, we were with people from Jersey and California and Seattle,” said Sheldon. “So, it is representative of the diversity of the Native Hawaiian people.

This is the Native Hawaiian Convention taking place here at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. This will be taking place this whole week so we will be sticking around for the next coming days to share more with you.