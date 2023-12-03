HONOLULU (KHON2) — The recent Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines acquisition is not Alaska’s first time in this situation.

Back in 2016 the airline acquired Virgin America for $2.6 billion.

The company said they took what they learned from that deal to make this process more efficient for the companies and its customers.

“So this one, we said, we were very thoughtful in the diligence process with our board that said, if we’re going to do this, this should be the brand approach right out of the gate, and I think just clarity in these transactions is, is paramount,” said Shane Tackett, CFO of Alaska Airlines.

With the Virgin America acquisition, Alaska airlines expanded its presence on the West Coast making it the fifth largest carrier in the country.

Recent tough financial straits made Hawaiian Airlines a prime candidate for acquisition.

It had survived reorganizations not once, but twice, the first in 1993. Mufi Hannemann was DBEDT director at the time.

“With Governor Waihee, we came up with a strategy, which was basically the state would guarantee the debt at Hawaiian Airlines had in return for basically the debtors to kind of go away if you want to give Hawaiian a chance to reorganize and right size and that saved Hawaiian air,” said Mufi Hannemann.

Hawaiian again went in and out of bankruptcy reorganization in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile Aloha Airlines flew its last flight 15 years ago, changing the industry when that carrier couldn’t reorganize and had to shut down after 61 years.