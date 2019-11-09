Hawaiian Airlines will install new check-in kiosks at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will be installing new check-in kiosks at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport starting Monday, November 11.

According to the airlines, 54 new check-in kiosks will be installed in lobbies 2 and 3 of terminal one, replacing the existing 48 there.

The machines will be rearranged diagonally instead of in a circle for easier access.

The airlines have already replaced check-in kiosks and refreshed its lobbies in Lihue, Kahului, Hilo and Kona airports in the past several months.

Hawaiian Airlines says that the month-long renovations will be done during off-peak hours and overnight.

No work will be done during Thanksgiving week.

