Hawaiian Airlines Welcomes Guests to Travel Responsibly with New In-flight Video

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is furthering its commitment to educate guests arriving in Hawai’i on how to safely and responsibly enjoy the islands by debuting its five-minute “Travel Pono” spot, which begins airing next week.

According to HA, the video features five Hawaiian Airlines crewmembers – including a firefighter, volunteers for search and rescue operations and marine mammal protection, and a cultural practitioner – who share expert advice on ocean and hiking safety, conservation of endangered species and the environment, and cultural & community best practices.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“We’ve served as Hawai‘i’s hometown carrier for over nine decades, and as residents of this special place, we are proud to welcome our guests with valuable information that will enrich their experience on the islands while helping protect Hawai’i’s natural resources and our way of life,” said Avi Mannis, senior vice president of marketing at HA. “Over the last month we have heard from our community and employees calling for a video like this, and we listened.”

HA says the Travel Pono video will show prior to landing on the in-flight entertainment system of Hawaiian’s wide-body Airbus A330 and via the wireless streaming function for personal devices on the narrow-body Airbus A321neo.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

“We all have a shared responsibility to malama (to care for) our guests, and in return, we ask that they care for us and our home,” said John De Fries, president and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority. “We thank Hawaiian Airlines for taking a leadership role in educating visitors about how to respect and nurture our people and place, for the well-being of our communities throughout the state.”

The in-flight spot is an extension of Hawaiian’s Travel Pono program, which the carrier introduced last fall to encourage responsible tourism as Hawai‘i welcomed back visitors through its Safe Travels program.

In addition to the new Travel Pono video, Hawaiian’s guests will continue to have access to a library of informative content, produced by the carrier’s local partners and ranging from ocean safety to cultural education.

For more info, go to: Travel Pono | Hawaiian Airlines.