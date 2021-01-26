Hawaiian Airlines to welcome back some furloughed employees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite experiencing a fourth quarter net loss of $162 million, Hawaiian Airlines announced Monday that it is optimistic for 2021.

The airline says it has turned a page and expects to operate at 75 to 85 percent of its 2019 capacity by summer of 2021.

In addition, the company also said they have sent out recall notices to a number of employees who were furloughed between Oct. 1, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021.

“While 2020 has been the most challenging year the airline industry has experienced, we are encouraged that the re-opening of Hawaii to tourism through the State’s pre-travel testing program and Hawaiian’s successful testing partnerships have allowed us to begin the journey to recovery,” said Hawaiian Airlines President and CEO Peter Ingram. “My colleagues inspire me every day with their resolve to persevere and emerge from the pandemic strongly as they navigate through challenges and create innovative solutions to position Hawaiian for long-term success. The negative impacts of COVID-19 will create a challenging beginning of 2021, but we are confident that the structural pieces are in place for a sustained recovery.”

