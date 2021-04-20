Hawaiian Airlines to start nonstop service from Honolulu to Austin

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will be starting direct service between Honolulu and Austin, Texas.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to take off from Honolulu’s airport at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21.

There will be two direct flights per week on Hawaiian’s new nonstop service.

The first — HA82 — will be on Wednesdays and Saturdays from Honolulu and the second — HA81 — will be on Thursdays and Saturdays from Austin.

The Airlines will add a third weekly flight between Friday, May 28, and Sunday, Aug. 13, to meet summer travel demand.

