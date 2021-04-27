Hawaiian Airlines to resume standard boarding procedure, Pau Hana Cart sales

File – Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA85 takes off for the first time from Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 13, 2021. (Hawaiian Airlines Photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced it will return to its standard boarding procedure on Saturday, May 1, and resume Pau Hana Cart sales on Tuesday, June 1.

Temporary changes were made to the Airlines’ boarding process in 2020 to promote safe distancing between guests by boarding from the rear of the plane to the front.

Hawaiian Airlines says members of its Premier Club will once again be able to board with Zone 2 once the standard procedure resumes.

The Airlines’ staff say they are hopeful resuming Pau Hana Cart sales will make the journey more enjoyable for guests.

