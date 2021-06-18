Hawaiian Airlines to resume flights to Tahiti after more than a year

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaiian Airlines announced that it’s resuming its Tahiti service following the launch of a pre-travel testing program between Hawaii and French Polynesia, which is set to begin on June 21. The pre-travel program allows for quarantine-free travel within the two archipelagos.

Beginning Aug. 7, Hawaiian Airlines will reinstate once-weekly nonstop flying between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Tahiti’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT).

“We look forward to reconnecting our islands, but most importantly, reconnecting family members who have not seen each other for over a year,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines, on Friday, June 18. “We appreciate the tremendous work by the governments of French Polynesia and Hawaii to open up travel between our regions.”



Hawaiian Airlines suspended its service flights to Tahiti in March 2020 due to the pandemic. Both Hawaii and French Polynesia will enforce strict travel requirements with the Safe Travels program. Those not compliant will be subject to a 10-day quarantine.



“Many of Hawaii’s residents have family in Tahiti, and welcoming our guests from French Polynesia to Hawaii is an important step in maintaining the close relationship between our two regions,” said Gov. David Ige.