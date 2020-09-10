Hawaiian Airlines to host virtual fitness challenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is hosting a virtual fitness challenge to encourage people to safely holoholo, or go out, throughout the month of October. The challenge features a 50- and 130-mile “course” that allows participants to run or walk while practicing social distancing.

The virtual event features a 50-mile mauka to makai, or mountain to ocean, walk and a 130-mile “around O’ahu” journey. Officials say the trek does not need to be done all at once, but must be completed by Oct. 31 to qualify.

Hawaiian Airlines will also feature a mileage tracker on their website to allow participants to record their distance throughout the month.

“Just as we’ve been dreaming of welcoming travelers back to the skies, we know our guests are also looking forward to planning their getaways,” said Rob Sorensen, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Hawaiian Airlines. “Until that time comes, the Holoholo Challenge offers a safe and healthy way for kama‘āina and Hawai‘i lovers to participate in an engaging activity.”

The airline says participants can even recruit friends to the fitness challenge and earn up to 40,000 bonus HawaiianMiles through the referral program.

To encourage participation, the company shared that all Holoholo Challenge runners will receive a branded, athletic T-shirt and personalized running bib. Finishers will be able to earn the Oʻahu Holoholo Challenge medal for completing their selected course.

Registration for the Hawaiian Airlines Holoholo Challenge will run until September 30.

