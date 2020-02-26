Hawaiian Airlines suspending service to South Korea’s Incheon International Airport citing decline in demand, increase in coronavirus cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced it is temporarily suspending its five-times-weekly nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Incheon International Airport (ICN), beginning March 2 through April 30, due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in South Korea.

“We believe a temporary service suspension is prudent given the escalation of COVID-19 in South Korea and the impact the illness has had on demand for leisure travel from that country,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and extend our support for public health efforts to contain the virus. We apologize for this inconvenience and are working to support impacted guests.”

Flight 459 is scheduled to depart HNL at 1:10 p.m. on March 1 and arrive at ICN on March 2 at 8 p.m. Flight 460 will depart ICN at 10:00 p.m. on March 2 and arrive at HNL at 11 a.m. the same day. Service is scheduled to resume on May 1 from HNL and May 2 from ICN.

The airline is offering re-accommodations on alternative flights or providing refunds. They have also issued a travel waiver for guests holding tickets on Hawaiian Airlines codeshare flights departing to/from/connecting via South Korea (KR) airports. More details can be found here.

For further information, please visit HawaiianAirlines.com or call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at (800) 367-5320.