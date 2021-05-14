Hawaiian Airlines still fixing website, call center problems

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is asking for customers to be patient if they have been having trouble logging into their Hawaiian Airlines account or getting through to the Call Center.

The Airlines says an unexpected surge in demand to travel is causing technical problems to its website. The issue was first reported on Tuesday, May 11.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Airlines is also understaffed, leading to long wait times at their Call Center.

Hawaiian says the two issues continue to compound each other. Some customers are getting errors on the website to contact the Call Center, but are then not able to get through to a representative.

Officials at Hawaiian Airlines are working on fixing the website issues and training new staff.

They apologize for the inconvenience and are continuing to ask customers for their patience.