Hawaiian Airlines starts nonstop service from Orlando to Honolulu

File – Staff greet guests before the first Hawaiian Airlines nonstop flight between Orlando and Honolulu in Orlando, Florida, March 13, 2021. (Hawaiian Airlines photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines welcomed guests with Hawaiian music, dance and flower lei on Saturday, March 13, as travelers boarded the first nonstop service flight between Orlando and Honolulu.

The Airlines will operate the service on a twice-weekly basis before stepping up to three times per week from Tuesday, June 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 10, to satisfy summer travel demand.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines said, Orlando is a popular destination for Hawaii residents and the company is happy to introduce Florida guests to their Hawaiian hospitality.

“We are excited to introduce our Florida guests to our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality so they may start their island vacation the moment they step onboard. We are just as pleased to offer Hawai‘i travelers the unmatched convenience of our nonstop service from Honolulu to Orlando, a popular destination for our kama‘āina (residents).” Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO

File – Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA85 recieves a water cannon salute as it Departs Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 13, 2021. (Hawaiian Airlines photo)

File – Hawaiian Airlines Flight HA85 takes off for the first time from Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida, March 13, 2021. (Hawaiian Airlines Photo)

Flight HA85 departs from Orlando on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 a.m. and has a scheduled arrival time of 2:05 p.m. in Honolulu. Flight HA86 departs from Honolulu on Thursdays and Sundays at 5:15 p.m. and has a scheduled arrival time of 7 a.m. the next day in Orlando.

Guests will be offered complimentary meals on the 278-seat Airbus A330 Aircraft that features 18 First Class lie-flat seats, 68 Extra Comfort premium economy seats and 192 Main Cabin seats.

Travelers can be exempt from quarantine upon arrival by participating in Hawaiian’s pre-clear program through Hawaii’s approved testing partners in Orlando. Travelers who test negative will be given a Pre-Clear wristband and will be allowed to bypass Hawaii’s airport screening.