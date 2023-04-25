HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines said they have restored its booking and check-in services.

Customers can check in online once again on the airline’s website, mobile app and airport kiosks.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Booking services are available on their website and mobile app as well.

On April 19, KHON2 News interviewed frustrated customers affected by the system glitch.

According to the airline, the glitch was caused by an upgrade in its reservation system.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

However, they are continuing to work to improve system performance which they said could still impact some guest features.