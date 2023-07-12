HONOLULU (KHON2) — The airline industry — still struggling to recover from recent major disruptions that impacted big carriers including Hawaiian, Southwest, and United — is cautiously looking forward to a potentially transformative 2024 for Hawaiian Airlines.

New offerings, such as Wi-Fi on long-haul flights and comfortable seating arrangements are part of the carrier’s future plan.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Earlier this week, Peter Ingram, the President and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines, penned a letter to customers to apologize for recent issues, including delays stemming from runway construction at Honolulu’s airport, engine supply chain challenges and a recent technology upgrade that caused unexpected problems.

Industry experts highlight that many airlines are currently battling with issues impacting their brand reputation with customers.

Jerry Agrusa, a professor at the UH Manoa Shidler College of Business, commented, “Their brands need the help right now. Hawaiian Airlines has very loyal customers. And I think both of them really, really need to work on getting it down. And as you can see, it’s not just those airlines. United had this major crisis as well.”

State data indicates that this month, Hawaii has averaged nearly 35,000 passengers a day, up 6% from last year. Moreover, spending this year has reached an all-time high of $243 per person per day.

“Airlines have to do their job: get people from point A to point B and hopefully without a delay, and they can charge what they want. You can see the prices are higher. Everyone’s making more money,” added Agrusa.

Hawaiian Airlines states that its reliability has improved now that the runway construction at Honolulu’s airport is complete and its IT systems are witnessing steady enhancements.

Beginning in early 2024, Hawaiian Airlines plans to introduce free Wi-Fi on all flights, excluding neighbor island travel, boasting that they’ll become the first major airline to use SpaceX’s product Starlink.

“It’s Starlink, which means that on all of our long-haul fleet, eventually, our guests will have access to fast, totally free Wi-Fi that you can connect to with a click of a button. So, it’s going to be very different, I think, than what people were used to experiencing in terms of in-flight Wi-Fi,” said Avi Mannis, the Chief Marketing Officer of Hawaiian Airlines.

The airline is also set to debut its new 787 Dreamliner planes, featuring a new 3 by 3 by 3 seating chart. While the configuration may result in pairs or groups of four sitting next to a stranger, Hawaiian Airlines assures that the seats were designed with comfort in mind.

“A brand new flagship aircraft. It is new in every sense. We have re-envisioned every cabin on the aircraft,” added Mannis.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Dreamliners are set to roll out in early 2024. As for securing good fares, Agrusa advises early booking to get some deals. However, if you procrastinate on booking a flight, you’ll likely pay premium prices.