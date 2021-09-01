Hawaiian Airlines sends planes to help relocate Afghan refugees

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The war in Afghanistan may be officially over but the rescue missions continue.

Hawaiian Airlines is lending its support and two of its planes left Honolulu on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The carrier is part of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), which is a group of civilian carriers that support the military in times of crisis.

The crews will be helping to move people from U.S. points of entry to various military bases across the country.

“They [the crews] recognize the humanitarian value of what it is we’re doing here, and it’s gonna be great to be able to spread a little bit of aloha to a group of people who had a terrible time in the last few weeks as they have been escaping the Afghanistan crisis.” Jon Snook, Hawaiian Airlines COO

Hawaiian Airlines said they have been a part of the program for decades and this is the third time they have been activated.

The CRAF was activated in August 1990 to May 1991 for Operations Desert Shield/Storm and in February 2002 to June 2003 for Operation Iraqi Freedom.