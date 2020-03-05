Hawaiian Airlines Sale: Fares start at $99 for one-way flights to Seattle, Los Angeles, more

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines announced a big sale on select flights to the mainland.

Fares start at $99 for one-way flights to cities including Oakland, Los Angeles, San Jose, San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland.

Flights must be booked by Thursday night, March 5, for travel between April 21 to May 20.

There’s also a similar sale on flights through Alaska Airlines, which has since expanded to certain cities outside of California.

That sale also goes until Thursday, March 5, at midnight.