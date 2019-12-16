Maui residents looking to experience Hawai‘i’s “Ninth Island” can now enjoy non-stop service to Las Vegas with Hawaiian Airlines’ new four-times-weekly flights between Kahului Airport and McCarran International Airport.
The carrier celebrated its newest route with Hawaiian music and lei for guests departing at OGG today. Earlier, the airline hosted a special giveaway at Kahului’s Maui Sunday Market that invited attendees to show up with packed bags and be ready to board the inaugural flight, HA32, that evening. Two lucky winners, each accompanied by a guest, embarked on an all-inclusive roundtrip to Las Vegas, including a complimentary AVIS rental car, and hotel provided by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
Hawaiian Airlines rings in new Kahului to Las Vegas Service
