Hawaiian Airlines Resumes Nonstop route from Sydney to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that Governor David Ige has welcomed back visitors beginning November 1, Hawaiian Airlines (HA) announced on Sunday that it will resume its five-times-weekly service between Australia’s Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD) and Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), starting on Dec. 13.

According to HA, it suspended the route in March of 2020 due to travel restrictions imposed at the onset of the pandemic and now will welcome Australians back to the islands with its signature Hawaiian hospitality in time for the holidays.

We are thrilled to reconnect Hawai’i and Australia and have been encouraged by the public’s response to Australia’s national vaccination program, enabling the reopening of borders,” said Andrew Stanbury, reginal director for Australia and New Zealand at HA.

“Hawai’i is a hugely popular holiday destination for Australians, and we know many people have been keenly waiting to take a Hawaiian vacation. We are looking forward to safely welcoming our guests back on board to enjoy the authentic hospitality we know our guests love and have missed,” Stanbury added.

HA said their flight HA451 will resume Dec. 13 by departing HNL on Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday at 11:50 a.m. and arriving at SYD approximately at 7:45 p.m. the next day.

Then starting on Dec. 15, HA said its flight HA452 will depart SYD on Tuesdays and Thursday through Saturday at 9:40 p.m. with a 10:35 a.m. scheduled arrival at HNL, allowing guests to check into their accommodations and begin exploring O’ahu, or connect to any of Hawaiian’s four neighbor island destinations.

