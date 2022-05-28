HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines will resume flights between Honolulu’s airport and Japan’s airports on Monday, Aug. 1.

Hawaiian Airlines will offer three weekly flights between Honolulu and Narita Airport and one weekly flight between Honolulu and Osaka’s Kansai Airport, the airline announced on Friday, May 27.

Daily service to each route will begin in August between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport and Tokyo Haneda Airport.

Service resumption to Fukuoka, Sapporo and Kona-Haneda has not been announced yet. United States travelers should be aware of restrictions affecting entry into Japan.

“Demand from Japan has been steady, but we anticipate strong interest for leisure travel in the coming months and look forward to welcoming more visitors safely and responsibility,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president of global sales and alliances for Hawaiian Airlines.

To support local businesses, earlier this month, Hawaiian Airlines launched its Boarding Pass campaign to encourage guests arriving from Japan during their visit to the islands.

Guests can show their Hawaiian Airlines boarding pass at partner stores, including Foodland, Honolulu Cookie Company, Local Motion, Jana Lam and more, to receive special discounts and offers.