Hawaiian Airlines restores flights from Honolulu to American Samoa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People will once again be able to fly from Honolulu to American Samoa on Hawaiian Airlines starting Monday, Sept. 13, through Monday, Dec. 20.

According to officials, the airline will restore the nonstop flight by offering two flights per month.

“We are delighted to bring American Samoa back into our network and welcome guests who have been patiently waiting for our flights to restart,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president for network planning and revenue management at Hawaiian Airlines. “As Pacific island neighbors, we understand how much our guests rely on our service and we look forward to safely reconnecting family and friends.”

Hawaiian Airlines initially paused flights in March 2020 due to the COVID pandemic for 17 months, officials reported.

Those wanting to travel to American Samoa must include proof of vaccination and negative pre-travel test results. For more information regarding travel to American Samoa, click here.

People flying to Hawaii must create a Safe Travels account and upload the vaccination card or negative pre-travel test to avoid quarantine.