HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines is experiencing interconnectivity issues, a spokesperson told KHON2 on Thursday. The issues have been happening since 3 p.m.

Computer outages are impacting the airports on Oahu and Maui, as well as their headquarters. Some flights are delayed, however, it is unknown how many are being affected at this time.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says this is not an airport issue.

Hawaiian Airlines customers who are having issues on the website may contact their web support at 1-866-586-9419.