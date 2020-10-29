Hawaiian Airlines passenger restrained after attempting to open exit doors mid-flight

by: Web Staff

An unruly Hawaiian Airlines passenger was restrained after attempting to open the aircraft exit doors on a Honolulu-bound flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 28.

Flight HA3, carrying 194 passengers and 11 crewmembers, landed safely in Honolulu around 1 p.m. where law enforcement officials met the plane upon arrival.

According to the Airlines, the individual was restrained by Hawaiian Airlines crewmembers and an off-duty law enforcement officer after a failed attempt at opening the cabin exit doors.

Hawaiian Airlines says that cabin doors are designed so they cannot be opened during a flight.

Hawaiian is cooperating with authorities in their investigation.

