Hawaiian Airlines marks 16 consecutive years as most punctual U.S. airline

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii’s hometown carrier for more than 90 years, remained the nation’s most punctual carrier in 2019, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, marking the 16th straight year its guests have enjoyed the best on-time performance in the U.S. industry.



Hawaiian’s flights averaged an 87.7 percent on-time rate in 2019, exceeding the U.S. industry average by 6.1 percentage points.

“Our more than 7,400 employees know how important it is for our guests to be on time, whether they are starting a family vacation in Hawaiʻi, or traveling between our islands for business or to visit their ʻohana, and I couldn’t be prouder of their accomplishment,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO of Hawaiian Airlines. “We recently observed our 90thanniversary and this ‘Sweet 16’ is definitely another achievement worth celebrating.”

Hawaiian has extended its on-time performance streak, which began in 2004, as it grew into a global airline that today offers a robust network of over 240 daily international, transpacific and neighbor island flights. The airline’s modern fleet of more than 60 jet aircraft provide nonstop service between Hawaiʻi and 13 gateway cities in North America – more than any other carrier – as well as an unparalleled flight schedule between the Hawaiian Islands. The airline also serves Australia (Sydney and Brisbane), American Samoa (Pago Pago), Japan (Haneda and Narita in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Fukuoka), New Zealand (Auckland), South Korea (Seoul), and Tahiti (Papeete).



Last year, Hawaiian launched five-times-weekly service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye (HNL) and Boston Logan (BOS) international airports. A fleet of fuel-efficient Airbus A321neo enabled Hawaiian to also start new nonstop flights between Maui’s Kahului Airport (OGG) and both Sacramento (SMF) and McCarran (LAS) international airports, as well as expanded service between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and HNL.



Next month, the airline will introduce its third daily nonstop flight between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport (HND) and the Hawaiian Islands, several months ahead of the 2020 Olympic Summer Games.