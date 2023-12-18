HONOLULU (KHON2) — Throughout the week of Dec. 18, KHON2 will be featuring some of the heroes of the Maui wildfires.

They bravely and generously helped during the fires and in its aftermath.

Hawaiian Airlines is recognizing these heroes, all nominated by members of our community.

For Monday, Dec. 18, Hawaiian Airlines Mālama Spotlight, we meet a chef who donated his own talent and resources to help his neighbors.

Zach Sato knows a thing or two about food.

He owns and operates a gourmet food truck called Havens at the Plate Lunch Marketplace in Kahului.

He enjoys feeding locals and tourists everything from hamburgers, fish and poke bowls.

So, when wildfires displaced hundreds of people in Lāhainā and Kula, Sato sprung into action.

“Lāhainā’s kind of a big part of me; you know, I’m from Maui,” said Sato. “So, when I saw the town on the news in the morning, just totally torched, I was kind of lost and sad. I Had to do something. Cooking’s what I know; so, I could provide some healthy food. That was kind of my jam.”

Sato and his team generously provided food for displaced families in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“We cooked food, made hot meals on site and we also packed ready to eat meals as well, explained Sato. “We would cook food fresh off the grill for about 350 people for dinner every day. And we’re also sending plated meals to Kula, which is about 100-150 a day”

Initially, Sato used his own resources.

“In the beginning, we didn’t think about funding and stuff,” said Sato. “We just wanted to immediately just help because it was such a grand scale disaster.”

Eventually, he partnered with the non-profit Chef Hui, headed by Chef Mark Noguchi.

And for three months, his team ran his food truck operation here and in north Kihei while Sato cooked for his beloved community.

“We’re always trying to feed the community already, so just kind of translate into that was an easy thing,” added Sato. “And we had the staff to support it and the resources to help.”

Sato’s food trucks have survived two major challenges since he started his business in 2020.

“Smack dab in the pandemic,” said Sato. “So, we get to deal with disaster type of things, yeah? It’s been slow. Business has been 50% to 70% of what it was pre-fire. So, I think a lot of businesses are feeling it, just a lack of tourism and all that. We got good support from the locals, especially Kihei, so we’re hanging in there.”

Sato receives 50,000 Hawaiian Airlines Miles as a Mālama Spotlight winner; and he’s donating that, too.

“I actually felt bad taking it,” said Sato. “So, my good friend, Naiwi Teruya, who was a chef at a restaurant that burned down, he also lost his home. And his kids had to move to Oʻahu with the babies’ mama. So, I’m going to give him the 50,000 so he can take a couple of trips to go visit his kids. The least I can do.”

Despite the challenges, Sato will soon open a new restaurant in Māʻalaea.