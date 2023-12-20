HONOLULU (KHON2) — We are honoring some of the heroes of the Maui wildfires this week.

Hawaiian Airlines is recognizing these heroes, who were all nominated by members of their community.

Malama Spotlight honorees are receiving 50,000 Hawaiian Miles plus a Hele gas card.

The top honoree — who we will meet on Friday, Dec. 22 — receives 250,000 Hawaiian Miles and a Hele gas card.

For Wednesday, Dec. 20’s Hawaiian Airlines’ Malama Spotlight, we meet a man who risked his life to save others, only to discover his own personal loss.

Kekoa Lansford sells coconut drinks wherever he goes.

He has worked on Lahaina’s famous front street for years, selling coconuts, tourist activities and luau tickets.

He was heading to work the day the wildfires broke out; but instead of selling coconuts, he found himself in the thick of the rescue effort.

“I took a few people from where they were stuck or trapped in the fire,” explained Lansford. “And I basically walked in and helped them get out and loaded them up and drove them to safety, mostly from cars. And they were stuck on the seawalls.”

Lansford risked his life driving confused, helpless and trapped people out of the fire zone to safety.

He then turned around several times to rescue more people in need.

“So, they just hopped into your truck?” said Lansford. “Some people did, some people I had to carry them.”

In all the confusion, Lansford isn’t certain exactly how many people he rescued. He believes it may have gotten about a dozen people out of the danger zone.

“Honestly, I didn’t do much, I just helped people,” added Lansford. “I just did what everybody should do basically.”

And while his family got out safely, Lansford lost his home in the fire.

Despite his own losses and family concerns, he continued wholeheartedly supporting his community by volunteering in the aftermath of the tragedy.

And he said he would do it again for the community he loves.

“I was just in the right place at the right time; and you know, what I say, a lot of people helped a lot of unfortunate people who were in the fire and stuck,” said Lansford. “It feels good, you know, to help people. And I’m glad that I was there.”