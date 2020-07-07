Hawaiian Airlines launches travel assistance program for Hawaii college students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As thousands of college students prepare to travel to Hawai‘i and within the islands for the fall semester, Hawaiian Airlines is hoping to ease their transition to campus life amid the pandemic. Under a new travel assistance program, Hawaiian is offering students registered for fall classes at Chaminade University, Hawaii Pacific University (HPU) and the University of Hawai‘i (UH) a five percent fare discount on its transpacific flights, and two complimentary checked bags and a flexible booking policy on all flights. The airline will also match HawaiianMiles that universities opt to purchase through the end of the year to provide additional travel support for students and their families.

“We are delighted to welcome onboard local, out-of-state and international students attending Hawai‘i universities so they can arrive refreshed and ready to resume their studies or begin their higher education,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines. “We always look forward to bringing students to Hawai‘i at the start of a new semester, and it will be a specially rewarding experience for us this year.”

Collectively, Chaminade, HPU and UH anticipate some 8,000 students may benefit from the program, with more than 6,100 of them expected to arrive in Hawai‘i from the U.S. mainland and international destinations. Students will enjoy discounted tickets and baggage allowances when booking travel at a special portal available via their universities through Dec. 31. Understanding travel plans may change, students will also be able to reschedule flights without change fees.

Hawaiian, which currently offers daily nonstop flights between Honolulu and Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland, will resume additional U.S. mainland routes next week and in August. It plans to restart international flights when countries begin reopening for travel. The airline continues to operate the best network of Neighbor Island flights offering convenient connectivity between Honolulu, Līhu‘e, Kahului, Kona, Hilo, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.