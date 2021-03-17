Hawaiian Airlines launches Southern California service that avoids LAX

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines held an inaugural ceremony on Wednesday, March 17, and welcomed guests on its first flight between Ontario in Southern California and Honolulu.

The Ontario service will operate five days a week before moving to daily flights starting Monday, May 24, to satisfy summer travel demand.

The Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO said, residents in the greater Los Angeles area who normally use the Los Angeles (LAX) and Long Beach (LGB) airports will benefit from the expanded service.

“Southern Californians’ love for Hawai‘i and their preference to fly Hawaiian Airlines have allowed us to keep growing our popular service throughout the region. We are excited to bring our service to Ontario airport and looking forward to sharing our award-winning Hawaiian hospitality with more guests from the Inland Empire.” Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO

The Airlines welcomed guests with Hawaiian music, dance and flower lei on Wednesday as travelers boarded the first nonstop service flight from Ontario and Honolulu.

Flight HA73 flies out of Ontario at 9:05 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and has a scheduled arrival time in Honolulu at 12:20 p.m.

Flight HA74 flies out of Honolulu at 1:05 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and has a scheduled arrival time in Ontario at 9:35 p.m.

Guests will be offered complimentary meals on the 189-seat Airbus A321neos aircraft that features 16 recliner First Class seats, 44 Extra Comfort Seats and 129 Main Cabin seats.

Travelers can be exempt from quarantine upon arrival by participating in Hawaiian’s pre-clear program through Hawaii’s approved testing partners in Ontario. Travelers who test negative will be given a Pre-Clear wristband and will be allowed to bypass Hawaii’s airport screening.