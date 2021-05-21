Hawaiian Airlines launches nonstop Phoenix-Maui service due to high demand

FILE – Hawaiian Airlines staff welcome guests before flying from to Phoenix from Maui, Hawaii, May 21, 2021. (Hawaiian Airlines photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines welcomed guests on Friday, May 21, as travelers boarded a flight with nonstop service between Maui and Phoenix, Arizona.

The service will operate four times per week through Thursday, Aug. 15, to meet high demand during the summer travel season and for the Memorial Day holiday.

Flight HA57 has scheduled departures from Phoenix on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 a.m. with an arrival time of 10:25 a.m. in Maui. Flight HAA58 has scheduled departures from Maui on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays with an arrival time of 7:25 in Phoenix.

The flight will feature the Airbus A321neos with 16 leather recliners in First Class, 44 Extra Comfort and 129 Main Cabin seats.