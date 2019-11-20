Hawaiian Airlines flights diverted due to weather

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two Hawaiian Airlines flights to Honolulu were diverted to Maui due to bad weather.

Hawaiian Airlines confirmed its flight 89 from Boston to Honolulu was diverted to Kahului airport due to weather conditions on Nov. 19.

“The first landing was aborted. [The pilot] said it was ground traffic and a little bit of rain. But then the second time we came around and had to abort, he said it was because there was just a huge cross wind,” said one passenger, Ryan Ozawa.

There were 109 passengers on board. As the weather cleared up, the airlines said the plane was expected to arrive in Honolulu at 5:40 p.m. which is a delay of 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Also Hawaiian Airlines flight 285, bound for Honolulu, had to return to Kahului due to weather. It departed at 4:28 p.m. after a two-hour delay. There were 121 passengers on board that flight.

Aviation expert Peter Forman said pilots avoid thunderstorms at all costs, and will divert landing, especially when there’s little visibility and harsh winds.

“Thunderstorms create their own winds, and they can be very strong winds and they can be completely across the runway which makes… you reach a point where the wind is so strong it’s a bad idea to land,” said Forman.

He said the pilots will have had to take precautions to ensure the safety of their passengers during conditions like these.

“Today’s weather [were] airmass thunderstorms, which just pop up randomly, and it’s really hard to know how long they’re going to stay and when the next one’s going to pop up,” said Forman.