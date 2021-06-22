Hawaiian Airlines flight turns around after passenger was reported to be coughing continuously

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight heading to Las Vegas turned back to Hawaii on Monday night so that an elderly passenger who had been coughing continuously could receive medical attention.

The pilot decided to return the Airbus A330 aircraft to Honolulu after a few hours into the flight, which departed the city at 2:49 p.m.

Flight HA18 landed without incident at 8:15 p.m. All 267 passengers and 10 crewmembers deplaned so that the cabin could be cleaned and sanitized.

According to a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson, the passenger was evaluated and cleared by airport medical personnel. The passenger was also given the option to rebook travel.