Hawaiian Airlines flight to Seattle diverted after passenger refuses to comply with mask mandate

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Seattle was diverted Thursday afternoon after a passenger refused to comply with the federal mask mandate.

According to a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson, a passenger on Flight HA22 refused to wear mask and caused a disturbance to other passengers.

The incident happened approximately two hours after the flight departed Honolulu at 1:05 p.m.

Flight attendants, along with an off-duty pilot, were able to de-escalate the situation. However, the captain elected to divert the flight out of an abundance of caution.

Local authorities met the aircraft upon arrival at 5:53 p.m. A new departure time will be determined.

Flight HA22 is the second flight the airlines had to call back in less than 12 hours.

A Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger Thursday morning, departing Honolulu to Hilo at 7:30 a.m. Flight HA152 turned around about 15 minutes after liftoff.

A passenger sitting nearby who wanted to remain anonymous said the flight attendant was passing out beverages and made his way back down the aisle when the passenger jumped up and punched the flight attendant.

So far this year, Hawaiian Airlines has banned or denied boarding to 98 passengers.