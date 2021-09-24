Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Midway Atoll

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson, Flight HA460 — carrying 12 crew members and 67 passengers — made an emergency landing at Midway Atoll on Friday, Sept. 24, due to a “low oil pressure notification.”

This is the third incident for the airlines to make news in two days.

Flight HA460 departed Incheon International Airport (ICN) AT 9:06 p.m., local time, on Thursday, Sept. 23. The flight was bound for the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL); however, about five hours and 45 minutes into the flight, the notification was received.

The Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson said, out of an abundance of caution, the captain decided to land at Henderson Field on Sand Island at Midway Atoll (MDY). A second aircraft — HA8459 — left HNL and landed at MDY on Friday shortly before 4 p.m. local time to serve as a replacement. Aboard that flight was a team of mechanics and crew members.

The second aircraft will resume the flight to HNL, and it is estimated to arrive at approximately 9 p.m. local time. The original aircraft will be inspected before it will be taken back to Honolulu.

On Thursday, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Seattle was diverted after a passenger refused to comply with the federal mask mandate and caused a disturbance to other passengers.

Flight attendants, along with an off-duty pilot, were able to de-escalate the situation. However, the captain elected to divert the flight out of an abundance of caution.

Flight HA22 was the second flight the airlines had to call back in less than 12 hours.

Earlier that day, a Hawaiian Airlines flight attendant was assaulted by a passenger as the plane departed Honolulu for Hilo on Flight HA152, which turned around about 15 minutes after liftoff.

A passenger sitting nearby said the flight attendant was passing out beverages and made his way back down the aisle when the passenger jumped up and punched the flight attendant.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Steven Sloan Jr. assaulted the male flight attendant by striking and hitting the person in the chest and in the back of his head.

So far this year, Hawaiian Airlines has banned or denied boarding to 98 passengers.