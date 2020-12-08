Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine malfunction

If you’ve booked a flight between July 24 and July 28 on Hawaiian Airlines, you can now postpone your reservation without a change fee.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines malfunctioned approximately 20 minutes into the flight.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 216 departed Honolulu at 9:44 a.m. with nonstop service to Kahului.

The engine malfunctioned approximately 20 minutes into the flight, which prompted the captain and crew on board to return the aircraft to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The flight safely landed at HNL without incident at 10:26 a.m., according to a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson.

Hawaiian Airlines says passengers on board were transferred to a different aircraft where they were able able to depart for Kahului at 11:18 a.m.