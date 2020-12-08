HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines malfunctioned approximately 20 minutes into the flight.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Hawaiian Airlines Flight 216 departed Honolulu at 9:44 a.m. with nonstop service to Kahului.
The engine malfunctioned approximately 20 minutes into the flight, which prompted the captain and crew on board to return the aircraft to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL). The flight safely landed at HNL without incident at 10:26 a.m., according to a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson.
Hawaiian Airlines says passengers on board were transferred to a different aircraft where they were able able to depart for Kahului at 11:18 a.m.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Laulima Giving Program hosts annual Gingerbread Ohana Festival
- Hawaii’s Rachael Ostovich released by UFC
- City launches online resource network to help small businesses stay open amid pandemic
- Hawaiian Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
- Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Teen Hawaii USA