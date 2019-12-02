Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants with 50 years of service honored

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA honored Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants with 50 years of service or more with a luncheon on Monday.

This happened at the Chef Chai restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard.

Flight attendant Charlotte Hedani started at Hawaiian Airlines in 1957.

Dozens more started with Hawaiian Airlines in the 1960’s.

Hawaiian Airlines celebrated their 90th anniversary on Monday, Nov. 11.