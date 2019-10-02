Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants strike vote count planned for November

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants are gearing up for a strike vote.

The workers say they’ve been fighting for almost three years for a new contract.

They say their pay has fallen in comparison to the rest of the country while the cost of living continues to rise.

Strike vote ballots will be sent to over 21-hundred flight attendants later this month with a vote count scheduled for November 20th.

KHON2 reached out to Hawaiian Airlines for comment. We’re waiting to hear back.