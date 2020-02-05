Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants ask again to be allowed to wear masks

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Flight attendants from Hawaiian Airlines are again asking the company to allow them to wear masks while in flight especially from Asian destinations.

They say they are constantly in contact with passengers both at the airport and in the plane. They say they’re putting themselves at higher risk compared to the general public.

“It doesn’t hurt for us to be cautious,” said Jaci-Ann Chung of the flight attendants union. “For example, if you walk through the Honolulu International Airport, you’ll see that all the Asian carriers. Their agents are donning. And when you go to the customs arrivals, all of those flight crews from Asia are donning masks.”

A spokesman for Hawaiian Airlines sent a statement saying, “The wellbeing of our passengers and employees is our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidance from public health authorities regarding effective measures to protect against the virus.”

He adds that the company is following CDC guidance provided to airlines for this particular virus.