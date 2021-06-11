Hawaiian Airlines fixes website after customers report login issues; call center service remains slow

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines has fully restored its website after customers complained of troubles logging into their accounts and not getting through to the call center.

The issue was first reported on May 11.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Airlines said performance issues and long wait times to access its call center were attributed to the unexpected surge in demand to travel, as well as people accessing their travel credits.

In an email sent out to HawaiianMiles member on Friday, June 11, Hawaiian said:

“We have fixed the issues that were causing errors and invested in additional infrastructure to keep things running smoothly. If you need to make a change to an upcoming, booked reservation, please consider doing so online here. If you need to utilize credit from a canceled or previously scheduled flight, you will need to contact us for assistance.”

Hawaiian said hold times for the call center still remain longer than usual, and callers may receive a busy signal when the holding queue reaches its limits. The company said it’s continuing to hire and train agents as quickly as possible after having to downsize staffing due to the pandemic.



Click here for the latest updates on response times for all service channels.